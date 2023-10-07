Virginia Tech vs. Florida State picks, best bets for Week 6 matchup

The Virginia Tech Hokies take on the No. 5 Florida State Seminoles in an ACC matchup in Week 6. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET from Tallahassee, and the game will air on ABC.

Virginia Tech (2-3, 1-0 ACC) grabbed a big win over Pittsburgh in Week 5, marking their first conference game of the season. The Hokies won 38-21 to bounce back after three consecutive losses to Purdue, Rutgers, and Marshall. Quarterback Kyron Drones had himself a day — he passed for three touchdowns and a season-high 228 yards in the win. He had only passed for one other touchdown all season. He added another two scores on the ground, and running back Bhayshul Tuten rushed for 109 yards.

Florida State (4-0, 2-0 ACC) held on against Clemson for an overtime win to remain undefeated in Week 4 and took a bye in Week 5. The Noles sit atop the ACC with wins over Boston College and LSU under their belts. Quarterback Jordan Travis has passed for over 1,000 yards in four games, and has 10 passing touchdowns and just a single interception on his record.

Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

Virginia Tech: 72 overall, 92 offense, 42 defense

FSU: 18 overall, 15 offense, 25 defense

Injury update

Virginia Tech

S Jaylen Jones - Questionable (undisclosed)

QB Grant Wells - Questionable (ankle)

WR Ali Jennings - Questionable (foot)

QB William Watson - Out indefinitely (suspension)

FSU

WR Kentron Poitier - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Ja’khi Douglas - Probable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

Virginia Tech: 2-3 ATS

FSU: 3-1 ATS

Total in 2023

Virginia Tech: Over 3-2

FSU: Over 3-1

Team Pace

Virginia Tech: 2.31 plays per minute of offense

FSU: 2.05 plays per minute of offense

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: FSU -23.5

Total: 53

Moneyline: FSU -2100, Virginia Tech +1100

Weather

84 degrees, partly sunny, 9 MPH winds NNW with 21 MPH wind gusts

Our Best Bet for Virginia Tech vs. Florida State

Virginia Tech +23.5

This is a pretty steep line for an FSU team that seriously struggled against Boston College just a few weeks ago. Sure, the Noles will be at home, but a 24-point win doesn’t feel like it’s in the cards for FSU right now. Virginia Tech looked dismal for much of the beginning of the season, but they looked great against Pitt last week, especially in the passing game. I think the Hokies can cover here.