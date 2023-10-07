Washington State vs. UCLA picks, best bets for Week 6 matchup

The No. 13 Washington State Cougars face the UCLA Bruins in a Pac-12 matchup in Week 6. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET from the Rose Bowl and the game will air on Pac-12 Network.

Washington State (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) grabbed a huge win over Oregon State in Week 4, holding on against a major comeback attempt from the Beavers to remain undefeated. They took a bye in Week 5. Quarterback Cameron Ward passed for four touchdowns in the win, marking his second consecutive week with four passing TDs. He has been huge for the Cougars this season with 13 passing TDs, three rushing TDs, and zero interceptions. Three receivers already have reached the 300-yard mark this season, and each of them have scored at least three touchdowns.

UCLA (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12) fell to Utah in a defensive battle in Week 4, losing 14-7 in their first conference game of the season. They had a bye in Week 5. The Bruins’ run game was contained by Utah, and quarterback Dante Moore passed for 234 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. They held Utah QB Nate Johnson to just 117 passing yards and kept the Utes scoreless in the entire second half, but ultimately did not have the gas to tie it up.

Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

Washington State: 20 overall, 19 offense, 26 defense

UCLA: 17 overall, 20 offense, 15 defense

Injury update

Washington State

WR Lincoln Victory - Doubtful (ankle)

UCLA

LB Ale Kaho - Questionable (leg)

WR Titus Mokiao-Atimalala - Questionable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

Washington State: 3-1 ATS

UCLA: 2-2 ATS

Total in 2023

Washington State: Over 3-1

UCLA: Over 1-3

Team Pace

Washington State: 2.36 plays per minute of offense

UCLA: 2.49 plays per minute of offense

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: UCLA -3.5

Total: 60.5

Moneyline: UCLA -170, Washington State +142

Weather

93 degrees, sunny, 6 MPH winds SSW

Our Best Bet for Washington State vs. UCLA

Washington State +3.5

Washington State has not gotten the respect it deserves this season, and it’s a shame this game is airing on the Pac-12 Network — this high-profile matchup would be a great time for the Cougars to show the world what they’re made of. Quarterback Cameron Ward is the real deal — no turnovers this season, back-to-back four-touchdown games.

The UCLA defense, one of the best in the country, is going to give him trouble, but I don’t see the Bruins offense helping them out enough to cover here. I think Washington State can win this game.