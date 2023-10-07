Alabama vs. Texas A&M: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 6

The No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide face the Texas A&M Aggies in an SEC matchup in Week 6. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET from College Station, Texas, and the game will air on CBS. The two teams currently sit atop the standings in the SEC West.

Alabama (4-1, 2-0 SEC) grabbed a much-needed dominant win over Mississippi State last week in a 40-17 victory. Quarterback Jalen Milroe passed for 164 yards and led the rushing unit with 69 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Jase McClellan added a third rushing TD. The Tide defense dominated with three interceptions.

Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0 SEC) defeated Arkansas in Week 5, 34-22. Quarterback Max Johnson, who has taken over as the starter after Conner Weigman suffered a season-ending injury, passed for 210 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Running back Le’Veon Moss added 107 rushing yards, and the defense held Arkansas to 42 rushing yards on the day.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Date: Saturday, October 7

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Alabama -2.5

Total: 46

Moneyline: Alabama -135, Texas A&M +114