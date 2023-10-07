Arizona vs. USC: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 6

The Arizona Wildcats face the No. 9 USC Trojans in a Pac-12 matchup in Week 6. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET from the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 7. The game will air on ESPN.

Arizona (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) fought hard against a top-10 Washington team in Week 5, but the Wildcats ultimately came up short in a 31-24 loss. Quarterback Noah Fifita passed for 232 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. This was Fifita’s first career start, as Arizona QB Jayden de Laura was out with an ankle injury. Arizona’s only conference win this year was a one-point victory over Stanford.

USC (5-0, 3-0 Pac-12) held on against Colorado on the road in Week 5 despite a massive second-half comeback to remain undefeated. The Trojans’ defense continues to be a concern, but Caleb Williams is making his case for his second Heisman Trophy. Williams passed for 403 yards and (count ‘em) six touchdowns in the victory. He also threw an interception.

Arizona vs. USC

Date: Saturday, October 7

Start time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: USC -21

Total: 72

Moneyline: USC -1800, Arizona +1000