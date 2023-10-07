Notre Dame vs. Louisville: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 6

The No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face the No. 25 Louisville Cardinals in Week 6. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 7, and the game will air on ABC.

Notre Dame (5-1) fell to Ohio State in a heartbreaker at home in Week 4, but avoided the same fate in Week 5 as they staged a last-minute drive down the field to beat Duke, 21-14. Running back Audric Estime scored both touchdowns for the Irish, and tight end Mitchell Evans has been a breakout star in the last two games with 209 combined receiving yards in the last two weeks.

Louisville (5-0, 3-0 ACC) has been one of the ACC’s most interesting teams this season. Still undefeated after holding on against NC State in Week 5, the Cardinals have inched into the top 25 ahead of one of the biggest games of their season. Quarterback Jack Plummer is at the center of the operation, with 11 passing touchdowns and six interceptions so far this season. Jamari Thrash is the team’s top WR, and Jawhar Jordan leads the rushing game.

Notre Dame vs. Louisville

Date: Saturday, October 7

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Notre Dame -6.5

Total: 53.5

Moneyline: Notre Dame -250, Louisville +205