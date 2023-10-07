Michigan vs. Minnesota: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 6

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in a Big Ten matchup in Week 6. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 7, and the game will air on NBC and Peacock.

Michigan (5-0, 2-0 B1G) beat Nebraska in Week 5, 45-7. Running back Blake Corum continues to shine and put up 74 rushing yards and a touchdown in the win. He was one of three RBs to get a rushing TD. Quarterback JJ McCarthy passed for 156 yards and two touchdowns, and the Wolverines defense grabbed one interception in the win.

Minnesota (3-2, 1-1 B1G) beat Louisiana in Week 5, 34-24, to bounce back from a shocking loss to Northwestern. Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis passed for 146 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in the win. Running back Zach Evans led the rushing attack with 85 yards and a touchdown, and the Gophers defense grabbed two interceptions.

Michigan vs. Minnesota

Date: Saturday, October 7

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: Peacock

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Michigan -18.5

Total: 46

Moneyline: Michigan -1100, Minnesota +700