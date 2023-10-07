How much are Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington getting paid for Saturday’s featherweight title bout

Leigh Wood takes on fellow English countryman Josh Warrington (31-2-1, 18 KOs) from the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England. Wood will enter the fight as a -225 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and Warrington is the +175 underdog on the moneyline.

DAZN will handle the broadcast and streaming with the card scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET and the main event expected to start around 5 p.m. ET.

Wood vs. Warrington purse for Saturday’s featherweight fight

Both fighters will be well compensated for this bout which is expected to draw over 12,000 fans. Wood will make one million pounds for the fight, which equals about $1.215 million dollars. With the gate that number could expand to 1.5 million pounds. Warrington will make 500000 pounds or approximately $610,000, but his purse should rise above $750,000 after his share of the gate.

Wood, from Nottinghamshire, is on his second run with the WBA title. He won it from Xu Can by 12th-round TKO on July 31, 2021, and followed that up with a successful title defense against popular Irish boxer Michael Conlan. Wood, however, was a victim of a seventh-round TKO by Mauricio Lara in his second title defense. The rematch with Lara was ordered and Wood won by unanimous decision on May 27, 2023.

Warrington, from Leeds, England, is a former two-time IBF featherweight champion. He won the title for the first time by split decision over Lee Selby on May 19, 2018. Warrington went on to successfully defend the title three times before getting stopped by Mauricio Lara by a ninth-round TKO. He would eventually regain the title on March 26, 2022, from Kiko Martinez, but lost it in his first defense against Luis Alberto Lopez on December 10, 2022. Warrington won his first 30 fights but is 1-2-1 over his past four.