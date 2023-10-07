Kentucky vs. Georgia: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 6

The No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats take on the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in an SEC matchup in Week 6. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 7, and the game will air on ESPN. The teams are tied atop the SEC East heading into the game.

Kentucky (5-0, 2-0 SEC) made quick work of Florida in their latest game, winning 33-14. Running back Re’Mahn Davis was unstoppable as he rushed for a whopping 280 yards and three touchdowns. He added a fourth touchdown on a reception. They relied mostly on the run game, as Devin Leary attempted just 20 passes and completed just nine for 69 yards.

Georgia (5-0, 2-0 SEC) held on against an upset bid from Auburn to win 27-20. They struggled to contain dual-threat QB Payton Thorne, but Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck ended up passing for 313 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the win. Running back Daijun Edwards added two scores of his own.

Kentucky vs. Georgia

Date: Saturday, October 7

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Georgia -14.5

Total: 47.5

Moneyline: Georgia -575, Kentucky +425