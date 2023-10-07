Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, results

It’s an All-England battle for the WBA featherweight championship tonight when defending champion Leigh Wood (27-3, 16 KOs) takes on fellow countryman and former two-time IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington (31-2-1, 18 KOs) from the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England.

DAZN will handle the broadcast and streaming with the main event expected to start around 5 p.m. ET.

Wood, from Nottinghamshire, is on his second run with the WBA title. He won it from Xu Can by 12th-round TKO on July 31, 2021 and followed that up with a successful title defense against popular Irish boxer Michael Conlan. Wood, however, was a victim of a seventh-round TKO by Mauricio Lara in his second title defense. The rematch with Lara was ordered and Wood won by unanimous decision on May 27, 2023.

Warrington, from Leeds, England, is a former two-time IBF featherweight champion. He won the title the first time by split decision over Lee Selby on May 19, 2018. Warrington went on to successfully defend the title three times before getting stopped by Mauricio Lara by a ninth-round TKO. He would eventually regain the title on March 26, 2022 from Kiko Martinez, but lost it in his first defense against Luis Alberto Lopez on December 10, 2022. Warrington won his first 30 fights, but is 1-2-1 over his past four.

Wood comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -225 favorite while Warrington is a +175 underdog.

