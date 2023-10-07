Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington fight time, live stream, more for featherweight bout

The WBA featherweight championship will be on the line Saturday, October 7 when Leigh Wood (27-3, 16 KOs) takes on fellow English countryman and former two-time IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington (31-2-1, 18 KOs) from the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England.

How to watch Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington

DAZN will handle the broadcast and streaming with the card scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET and the main event expected to start around 5 p.m. ET.

DAZN subscriptions range from $19.99 up. Head over to DAZN.com for more information.

Fighter history

Wood, from Nottinghamshire, is on his second run with the WBA title. He won it from Xu Can by 12th-round TKO on July 31, 2021, and followed that up with a successful title defense against popular Irish boxer Michael Conlan. Wood, however, was a victim of a seventh-round TKO by Mauricio Lara in his second title defense. The rematch with Lara was ordered and Wood won by unanimous decision on May 27, 2023.

Warrington, from Leeds, England, is a former two-time IBF featherweight champion. He won the title for the first time by split decision over Lee Selby on May 19, 2018. Warrington went on to successfully defend the title three times before getting stopped by Lara by a ninth-round TKO. He would eventually regain the title on March 26, 2022, from Kiko Martinez, but lost it in his first defense against Luis Alberto Lopez on December 10, 2022. Warrington won his first 30 fights but is 1-2-1 over his past four.

Fight odds

Wood is the betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is -225 on the moneyline while Warrington is +175.

Full card for Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington