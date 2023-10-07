Full undercard for Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington featherweight title fight

The WBA featherweight championship will be on the line Saturday, October 7 when Leigh Wood (27-3, 16 KOs) takes on fellow English countryman Josh Warrington (31-2-1, 18 KOs) from the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England. Wood will enter the fight as a -225 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and Warrington is the +175 underdog on the moneyline.

DAZN will handle the broadcast and streaming with the card scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET and the main event expected to start around 5 p.m. ET.

Wood, from Nottinghamshire, is on his second run with the WBA title. He won it from Xu Can by 12th-round TKO on July 31, 2021, and followed that up with a successful title defense against popular Irish boxer Michael Conlan. Wood, however, was a victim of a seventh-round TKO by Mauricio Lara in his second title defense. The rematch with Lara was ordered and Wood won by unanimous decision on May 27, 2023.

Warrington, from Leeds, England, is a former two-time IBF featherweight champion. He won the title for the first time by a split decision over Lee Selby on May 19, 2018. Warrington went on to successfully defend the title three times before getting stopped by Mauricio Lara by a ninth-round TKO. He would eventually regain the title on March 26, 2022, from Kiko Martinez, but lost it in his first defense against Luis Alberto Lopez on December 10, 2022. Warrington won his first 30 fights but is 1-2-1 over his past four.

Full Card for Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington