Syracuse vs. North Carolina: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 6

The Syracuse Orange will look to get its first conference win of the season when they take on the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels at to Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The conference foes have only met six times with the overall series tied at 3-3. North Carolina won the last meeting, 31-6, at Chapel Hill in 2020.

Syracuse (4-1, 0-1 ACC) stumbled at home in conference loss to the Clemson Tigers. The Orange never got out of the gate, trailing 14-0 after the first quarter and 24-7 after three quarters. Quarterback Garrett Shrader threw a couple of touchdown passes, but couldn’t get much going with his legs, gaining just 24 yards on 15 carries.

North Carolina (4-0, 1-0 ACC) enjoyed a bye week after starting conference play with a 41-24 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers on September 23. Quarterback Drake Maye continued his Heisman campaign with 296 yards and a touchdown, while wide receiver J.J. Jones hauled in six of those passes for 117 yards.

Syracuse vs. North Carolina

Date: October 7, 2023

Start time: 3:30 p.m.

TV channel: ABC or ESPN

Live stream: ESPN+/ESPN3

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: North Carolina -9.5

Total: 60

Moneyline: North Carolina -395; Syracuse +310