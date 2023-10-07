Virginia Tech vs. Florida State: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 6

The No. 5 Florida State Seminoles will play their first conference home game of the season against the Virginia Tech Hokies. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET from Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. Florida State has a 23-13-1 edge in the series, but the two programs have played in football since 2018.

Virginia Tech (2-3, 1-0 ACC) started off conference play with a solid 38-21 home win over the Pittsburgh Panthers. It was a breakout performance for quarterback Kyron Drones, who threw for 228 yards, rushed for 41 yards and accounted for five total touchdowns. Running back Bhayshul Tuten provided the balance with 109 rushing yards.

Florida State (4-0, 2-0 ACC) is back after a bye week gave the Seminoles a chance to rest off two close road contests. They are coming off of a 31-24 overtime road win over the Clemson Tigers. Quarterback Jordan Travis threw for 289 and accounted for three touchdowns. Linebacker Kalen DeLoach had a defensive touchdown off a sack in the game.

Virginia Tech vs. Florida State

Date: October 3, 2023

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC or ESPN

Live stream: ESPN+/ESPN3

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Florida State -23.5

Total: 53

Moneyline: Florida State -2100, Virginia Tech +1100