Washington State vs. UCLA: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 6

The Pac-12 conference schedule rolls on this Saturday when the No. 13 Washington State Cougars travel to Westwood to take on the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on the Pac-12 Network. This is likely the final matchup between the two programs for the upcoming future as UCLA is heading to the Big Ten. The Bruins have a 40-21-1 in the overall series and won the last meeting, a wild 67-63 game in Pullman, Washington.

Washington State (4-0, 1-0) opened its Pac-12 play two weeks ago with an emotional win over the Oregon State Beavers in a game that was called the “Pac-2 championship” as both programs are the only remaining schools in the conference that have not announced a move yet. Quarterback Cam Ward threw for 404 yards in that game and wide receivers Kyler Williams and Josh Kelly each had over 150 yards receiving.

UCLA (3-1, 0-1) is also coming off of a bye week, but one that the Bruins probably didn’t enjoy after a 14-7 loss to the Utah Utes on September 23. UCLA’s offense only 243 yards against the Utes and was 3-of-17 on third downs. Quarterback Dante Moore was harassed all game and threw for 234 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Washington State vs. UCLA

Date: October 7, 2023

Start time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: Pac-12 Network

Live stream: fuboTV

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: UCLA -3.5

Total: 60.5

Moneyline: UCLA -170; Washington State +142