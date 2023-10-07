Oklahoma vs. Texas: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 6

The first Saturday in October means it’s time for the Red River Showdown between the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners and No. 3 Texas Longhorns from the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. Kickoff is scheduled for noon on ABC. This will be the final edition of this game in the Big XII conference as both programs will move to the SEC in 2024. Texas leads the overall series 63-50-5 and enjoyed a 49-0 shellacking of the Sooners last year. But Oklahoma has won four of the past five and seven of the past 10.

Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) has found its defense early in the season. The Sooners could always score and have put up 50+ points in three of their first five games this season, but the defense is only giving up 10.1 points per game. The Sooners whipped the Iowa State Cyclones, 50-20, last weekend in Norman, Oklahoma. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw for 366 yards and three scores.

Texas (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) continued its string off impressive performances with a 40-14 win over the previously ranked Kansas Jayhawks. Quarterback Quinn Ewers had another 300-yard passing game, but the story was running back Jonathon Brooks, who rushed for 218 yards and two touchdowns on just 21 carries.

Oklahoma vs. Texas

Date: October 7, 2023

Start time: Noon

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: ESPN+/ESPN3

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Texas -5.5

Total: 60.5

Moneyline: LSU -205; Oklahoma +170