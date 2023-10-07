Maryland vs. Ohio State: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 6

The Big Ten will feature a battle of unbeatens this Saturday when the Maryland Terrapins travel to Ohio Stadium to take on the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes. Kickoff is scheduled for Noon with FOX handling the broadcast. Ohio State has won all eight meetings between the schools, including a 43-30 win last year in College Park, Maryland.

Maryland (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) continued its early stretch of impressive victories with a 44-17 stomping of the Indiana Hoosiers last Saturday. Quarterback Tualia Tagovailoa threw for five touchdown passes in the game. The Terps have won their first five games by an average of 25.4 points.

Ohio State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) had a much-needed bye week after a hard-fought 17-14 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish two weeks ago at South Bend, Indiana. Running back TreVeyon Henderson had 104 yards rushing against Notre Dame with a 61-yard touchdown. Quarterback Kyle McCord has gotten more comfortable with the offense and has 1,055 yards with six touchdowns this season.

Maryland vs. Ohio State

Date: October 7, 2023

Start time: Noon

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: FoxSports.com

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Ohio State -19.5

Total: 57

Moneyline: Ohio State -1350, Maryland +800