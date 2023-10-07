LSU vs. Missouri: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 6

This Saturday will feature crucial matchup for SEC positioning between the No. 23 LSU Tigers and the No. 21 Missouri Tigers from Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri. Kickoff is scheduled for noon on ESPN. This is only the fourth meeting between the programs with LSU holding s 2-1 series lead. Missouri, however, won the last meeting, 45-41, in Columbia.

LSU (3-2, 1-1 SEC) has some issues on defense. The Tigers don’t lack talent on that side of the ball, but they lack execution, tackling and everything else. LSU gave up 711 yards in a 55-49 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels last Saturday. The embarassing performance on defense took away from an amazing game by quarterback Jayden Daniels, who threw for 414 yards, rushed for 99 yards and accounted for five total touchdowns.

Missouri (5-0, 1-0 SEC) stayed among the ranks of the unbeaten with a 38-21 conference road win over the Vanderbilt Commodores. It was another stellar performance from quarterback Brady Cook, who went 33-of-41 for 395 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver Luther Burden also posted another big game with 11 receptions for 140 yards and two touchdowns.

LSU vs. Missouri

Date: October 7, 2023

Start time: Noon

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN+/ESPN3

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: LSU -5.5

Total: 63.5

Moneyline: LSU -230; Missouri +190