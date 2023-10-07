Best bets and predictions for UFC Fight Night: Grant Dawson-Bobby Green

UFC Fight Night is set to get going on Saturday, October 7, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The 11-bout card will be headlined by a lightweight bout between No. 10 Grant Dawson and Bobby Green. Aside from the main event, another bout to look out for is a welterweight bout between Alex Morono and Joaquin Buckley. The main card is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. ET and is available for streaming on ESPN+.

UFC Fight Night predictions

No. 10 Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green

Dawson (20-1-1) has one blemish since joining the UFC. He suffered a drawback in 2021 but otherwise has been flawless. He’s one of the rising stars in the division and is a (-410) favorite in this one to win. He is also (+400) to win via KO. Green (30-14-1) is a veteran but has suffered his fair share of losses in the UFC. He will have his hands full with Dawson this Saturday.

Prediction: Dawson wins via KO.

Joe Pyfer vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

Pyfer (11-2) is 3-1 since joining the UFC and has won three in a row. All three of his wins have come via first or second-round KO. AlHassan(12-5) has suffered all five of his professional losses in the UFC. He has only lost once via KO, but Pyfer will be one of the tougher opponents that he has faced. Pyfer is (-410) to win on the money line and (-175) to win via KO/TKO.

Prediction: Pyfer wins via KO.

Alex Morono vs. Joaquin Buckley

Morono (23-8-1) is 4-1 in his last five bouts. He won his last time out in May via submission but wins most of his bouts via decision. His opponent Buckley (16-6) is 3-2 in his last five bouts. He wins 75 percent of his bouts via KO/TKO. Buckley is the short favorite at (-170). Taking him to win via KO would be (-105), and him getting a first-round KO is at (+225).

Prediction: Buckley wins via decision

Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glenn

Dober (26-12) is 3-2 in his last five bouts. Four of those five bouts have ended via KO/TKO. He wins the majority of his bouts via KO/TKO. Glenn (22-7-2) is 2-2-1 in his last five bouts. The last time he was in the octagon, he suffered a first-round KO loss. Dober is a massive favorite in this one at (-455) and is (-175) to win via KO. Dober to win his first-round KO is (+165).

Prediction: Dober to win via KO.

Alexander Hernandez vs. Bill Algeo

Hernandez (14-6) is 2-3 in his last five bouts. The featherweight fighter defeated Jim Miller via unanimous decision his last time out. He wins 46 percent of his bouts via KO. Alego (17-7) is 4-3 in his time with the UFC. He is 3-2 in his last five bouts, with two of his bouts coming with an early stoppage. Alego is the short favorite here at (-135).

Prediction: Alego wins via decision.