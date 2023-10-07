Odds for UFC Fight Night: Grant Dawson-Bobby Green on Saturday, October 7

The UFC returns to the APEX facility off the Las Vegas Strip for UFC Vegas 80 on Saturday, October 7. The main event is between lightweights Grant Dawson and Bobby Green. Dawson (20-1-1) is ranked 10th among UFC lightweights and looking to rise after a win over the veteran Green (30-14-1). The match headlines a six-fight main card, which will begin at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The preliminary card is also six fights and will be on ESPN+ beginning at 4 p.m. ET
Dawson is a -410 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Green is the underdog and betting at +320 on the moneyline.
Here’s a look at the full list of odds
UFC Fight Night odds
Main card
Grant Dawson: -455
Bobby Green: +350
Joe Pyfer: -380
Abdul Razak Alhassan: +300
Joaquin Buckley: -175
Alex Morono: +145
Drew Dober: -410
Rick Glenn: +320
Alexander Hernandez: -125
Bill Algeo: +105
Preliminary card
Ion Cutelaba: -135
Philipe Lins: +114
Karolina Kowalkiewicz: -148
Diana Belbita: +124
Aori Qileng: -108
Johnny Munoz: -112
Kanako Murata: -310
Vanessa Demopoulos: +250
Mateus Mendonca: -238
Nate Maness: +195
Montana De La Rosa: -148
JJ Aldrich: +124