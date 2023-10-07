Odds for UFC Fight Night: Grant Dawson-Bobby Green on Saturday, October 7

The UFC returns to the APEX facility off the Las Vegas Strip for UFC Vegas 80 on Saturday, October 7. The main event is between lightweights Grant Dawson and Bobby Green. Dawson (20-1-1) is ranked 10th among UFC lightweights and looking to rise after a win over the veteran Green (30-14-1). The match headlines a six-fight main card, which will begin at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The preliminary card is also six fights and will be on ESPN+ beginning at 4 p.m. ET

Dawson is a -410 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Green is the underdog and betting at +320 on the moneyline.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds

UFC Fight Night odds

Main card

Grant Dawson: -455

Bobby Green: +350

Joe Pyfer: -380

Abdul Razak Alhassan: +300

Joaquin Buckley: -175

Alex Morono: +145

Drew Dober: -410

Rick Glenn: +320

Alexander Hernandez: -125

Bill Algeo: +105

Preliminary card

Ion Cutelaba: -135

Philipe Lins: +114

Karolina Kowalkiewicz: -148

Diana Belbita: +124

Aori Qileng: -108

Johnny Munoz: -112

Kanako Murata: -310

Vanessa Demopoulos: +250

Mateus Mendonca: -238

Nate Maness: +195

Montana De La Rosa: -148

JJ Aldrich: +124