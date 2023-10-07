 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Odds for UFC Fight Night: Grant Dawson-Bobby Green on Saturday, October 7

UFC Fight Night comes to you live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 7. We break down odds over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

By Corey Long
UFC Fight Night: Ismagulov v Dawson Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC returns to the APEX facility off the Las Vegas Strip for UFC Vegas 80 on Saturday, October 7. The main event is between lightweights Grant Dawson and Bobby Green. Dawson (20-1-1) is ranked 10th among UFC lightweights and looking to rise after a win over the veteran Green (30-14-1). The match headlines a six-fight main card, which will begin at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The preliminary card is also six fights and will be on ESPN+ beginning at 4 p.m. ET

Dawson is a -410 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Green is the underdog and betting at +320 on the moneyline.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds

UFC Fight Night odds

Main card

Grant Dawson: -455
Bobby Green: +350

Joe Pyfer: -380
Abdul Razak Alhassan: +300

Joaquin Buckley: -175
Alex Morono: +145

Drew Dober: -410
Rick Glenn: +320

Alexander Hernandez: -125
Bill Algeo: +105

Preliminary card

Ion Cutelaba: -135
Philipe Lins: +114

Karolina Kowalkiewicz: -148
Diana Belbita: +124

Aori Qileng: -108
Johnny Munoz: -112

Kanako Murata: -310
Vanessa Demopoulos: +250

Mateus Mendonca: -238
Nate Maness: +195

Montana De La Rosa: -148
JJ Aldrich: +124

