Inter Miami vs. FC Cincinnati: Odds, picks, predictions, how to watch MLS match

Inter Miami will meet FC Cincinnati Saturday evening in what will likely be the last meaningful match of the season for the Herons. With Lionel Messi potentially set to return, Inter Miami are likely to be eliminated from the playoff picture even if they win, as NYCFC and D.C. United play each other. Inter Miami can only reach 39 points if the club wins out, and even a draw in the NYCFC-DC match puts New York at 39 points. FC Cincinnati, meanwhile, remain at the top of the Eastern Conference.

Here’s what you need to know for the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Inter Miami v. FC Cincinnati

Date: Saturday, October 7

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Livestream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Moneyline odds

Inter Miami: +100

Draw: +280

FC Cincinnati: +215

Moneyline pick: FC Cincinnati +215

Even if Messi does come back to play in this home match, he’s unlikely to be at 100%. It makes little sense to risk a bigger setback, especially with Miami essentially out of playoff contention. This is ultimately a disappointing ending to what started out of as a wild joyride for the Florida club.

FC Cincinnati doesn’t have much to play for in terms of the standings as the Ohio club has already secured the top seed in the East and the best record in MLS. However, the players will want to put in a good performance ahead of the playoffs and there’s no better way to do that than spoil what could be Messi’s last MLS game this season. Take the better side to get the job done Saturday.