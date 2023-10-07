LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels re-enters Saturday’s game vs. Missouri after suffering rib injury

Update: Jayden Daniels has re-entered the game for LSU. We’ll see how effective he is down the stretch of this road game with the Tigers trailing by one score in the fourth.

LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels has exited today’s game against the Missouri Tigers with an apparent rib injury. He took a late hit on a touchdown run that was called back due to a holding penalty and was seen entering the injury tent on the sideline. Backup Garrett Nussmeier has entered the game in his place.

We will see how severe this is injury is as it would be a critical loss for an LSU team that finds itself in a dogfight with Mizzou. Daniels had done an effective job both through the air and on the ground, going 10-15 for 173 yards and two touchdowns through the air while also adding 62 rushing yards on the ground.