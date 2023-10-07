 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch Drive for the Cure 250 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch Drive for the Cure 250 of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course.

By David Fucillo
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 09, 2021 in Concord, North Carolina. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Charlotte this weekend for the Drive for the Cure 250. The Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course will host the event on Saturday, October 7, and this marks the final race in the round of 12 for the 2023 Xfinity Series playoffs.

The race begins at 3 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. A live stream will be available at NBC Sports Live or on the NBC Sports App. If you don’t have a cable login to access the NBC Sports App, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

The Xfinity Series playoffs will cut down to eight drivers after Saturday’s race. Justin Allgaier and John H. Nemechek secured advancement with their wins the past two races. The four drivers on the outside looking in are Parker Kligerman, Jeb Burton, Josh Berry, and Sam Mayer. Kligerman is one point back of Daniel Hemric, so this could come down to the wire.

Allgaier heads into the event as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is +300 and is followed by Mayer (+400), Cole Custer (+450), and Kligerman and Nemechek (both +900).

How to watch the Drive for the Cure 250

Date: Saturday, October 7
Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBC
Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Starting lineup

2023 Drive for the Cure 250, Group A qualifying results

Pos. Driver Car # Time
Pos. Driver Car # Time
1 Justin Allgaier 7 82.083
2 Josh Berry 8 82.509
3 Sheldon Creed 2 82.645
4 Austin Hill 21 82.794
5 Alex Labbe 91 82.939
6 Brandon Jones 9 83.08
7 Connor Mosack 24 8.334
8 Chandler Smith 16 83.384
9 Jeb Burton 27 83.456
10 Anthony Alfredo 78 83.622
11 Parker Retzlaff 31 83.672
12 Blaine Perkins 2 83.741
13 Ryan Sieg 39 83.752
14 Leland Honeyman 45 83.775
15 Rajah Caruth 44 83.819
16 Stefan Parsons 8 83.849
17 Josh Williams 92 84.285
18 Andy Lally 87 84.369
19 Conor Daly 53 84.649
20 Kyle Sieg 28 85.579
21 Boris Said 17 DNQ
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42

More From DraftKings Network