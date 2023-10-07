How to watch Drive for the Cure 250 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Charlotte this weekend for the Drive for the Cure 250. The Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course will host the event on Saturday, October 7, and this marks the final race in the round of 12 for the 2023 Xfinity Series playoffs.

The race begins at 3 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. A live stream will be available at NBC Sports Live or on the NBC Sports App. If you don’t have a cable login to access the NBC Sports App, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

The Xfinity Series playoffs will cut down to eight drivers after Saturday’s race. Justin Allgaier and John H. Nemechek secured advancement with their wins the past two races. The four drivers on the outside looking in are Parker Kligerman, Jeb Burton, Josh Berry, and Sam Mayer. Kligerman is one point back of Daniel Hemric, so this could come down to the wire.

Allgaier heads into the event as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is +300 and is followed by Mayer (+400), Cole Custer (+450), and Kligerman and Nemechek (both +900).

How to watch the Drive for the Cure 250

Date: Saturday, October 7

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Starting lineup