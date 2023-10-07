 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Drive for the Cure 250 Xfinity race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for the Drive for the Cure 250 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

By David Fucillo
AUTO: OCT 09 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff - Drive for the Cure 250

The NASCAR Xfinity Series continues its 2023 playoffs this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s road course with the Drive for the Cure 250. The race is scheduled for Saturday at 3 p.m. and that will be preceded by qualifying at 10:30 a.m.

Qualifying will not air on TV this weekend. It will air on NBC Sports Live, but if you can’t access that, we’ll be providing live updates through the two rounds of qualifying until we have a pole-sitter and the starting lineup is settled.

The first round of qualifying will see the field split in half and each group gets 15 minutes to run their fastest lap. The five fastest in each group will advance to the final round where those ten drivers will run for ten minutes. The fastest in the final round claims pole position and the rest of the top ten in the starting lineup is filled out from that group.

Justin Allgaier is the favorite to win the race with +300 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Sam Mayer follows at +400, Cole Custer is +450, and Parker Kligerman and John H. Nemechek are each +900.

Here is the full entry list for the Drive for the Cure 250 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 Drive for the Cure 250 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 0
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 2
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Kyle Weatherman 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Josh Bilicki 7
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Stefan Parsons 8
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Daniel Hemric 10
13 Jordan Taylor 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Boris Said 17
16 Sammy Smith 18
17 Trevor Bayne 19
18 John H. Nemechek 20
19 Austin Hill 21
20 Connor Mosack 24
21 Brett Moffitt 25
22 Kaz Grala 26
23 Jeb Burton 27
24 Kyle Sieg 28
25 Parker Retzlaff 31
26 Alex Guenette 35
27 Joe Graf Jr 38
28 Ryan Sieg 39
29 Ryan Ellis 43
30 Rajah Caruth 44
31 Leland Honeyman 45
32 Parker Kligerman 48
33 Preston Pardus 50
34 Jeremy Clements 51
35 Conor Daly 53
36 Sage Karam 66
37 Devin Jones 74
38 Anthony Alfredo 78
39 Andy Lally 87
40 Alex Labbe 91
41 Josh Williams 92
42 Riley Herbst 98

