The NASCAR Xfinity Series continues its 2023 playoffs this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s road course with the Drive for the Cure 250. The race is scheduled for Saturday at 3 p.m. and that will be preceded by qualifying at 10:30 a.m.

Qualifying will not air on TV this weekend. It will air on NBC Sports Live, but if you can’t access that, we’ll be providing live updates through the two rounds of qualifying until we have a pole-sitter and the starting lineup is settled.

The first round of qualifying will see the field split in half and each group gets 15 minutes to run their fastest lap. The five fastest in each group will advance to the final round where those ten drivers will run for ten minutes. The fastest in the final round claims pole position and the rest of the top ten in the starting lineup is filled out from that group.

Justin Allgaier is the favorite to win the race with +300 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Sam Mayer follows at +400, Cole Custer is +450, and Parker Kligerman and John H. Nemechek are each +900.

Here is the full entry list for the Drive for the Cure 250 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.