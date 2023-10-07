Drive for the Cure 250 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will get started on Saturday with the Drive for the Cure 250. Before the race gets started at 3 p.m. ET, qualifying will get going at 10:30 a.m. ET. While the race will air on NBC, qualifying will not be available on TV. The only way to view qualifying will be via live stream at NBC Sports Live or using the NBC Sports App.

Qualifying will run two rounds with timed periods rather than the single-car, one-lap format. The field will be split into two groups and each group will get 15 minutes on the track to run their fastest lap. The five fastest in each group will advance to the final round where those ten drivers will run for ten minutes to secure pole position and fill out the rest of the top ten in the starting lineup.

Justin Allgaier comes into the race as the favorite to win with +300 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. A.J. Allmendinger won this race each of the last four years but is not racing this year. A year ago, Allgaier started fifth and finished fifth, which is the best 2022 result for anybody in this year’s field.

How to watch qualifying for the Drive for the Cure 250

Date: Saturday, October 7

Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: No TV

Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Entry list