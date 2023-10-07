 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Drive for the Cure 250 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series is in Charlotte for the 2023 Drive for the Cure 250. We break down what to know about qualifying.

By David Fucillo
Ryan Sieg (#39 RSS Racing CMRroofing.com/A-game Ford) is being serviced on pit road by his crew during the running of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Drive for the Cure 250 on October 08, 2022 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, NC. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will get started on Saturday with the Drive for the Cure 250. Before the race gets started at 3 p.m. ET, qualifying will get going at 10:30 a.m. ET. While the race will air on NBC, qualifying will not be available on TV. The only way to view qualifying will be via live stream at NBC Sports Live or using the NBC Sports App.

Qualifying will run two rounds with timed periods rather than the single-car, one-lap format. The field will be split into two groups and each group will get 15 minutes on the track to run their fastest lap. The five fastest in each group will advance to the final round where those ten drivers will run for ten minutes to secure pole position and fill out the rest of the top ten in the starting lineup.

Justin Allgaier comes into the race as the favorite to win with +300 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. A.J. Allmendinger won this race each of the last four years but is not racing this year. A year ago, Allgaier started fifth and finished fifth, which is the best 2022 result for anybody in this year’s field.

How to watch qualifying for the Drive for the Cure 250

Date: Saturday, October 7
Time: 10:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: No TV
Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Entry list

2023 Drive for the Cure 250 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 0
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 2
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Kyle Weatherman 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Josh Bilicki 7
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Stefan Parsons 8
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Daniel Hemric 10
13 Jordan Taylor 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Boris Said 17
16 Sammy Smith 18
17 Trevor Bayne 19
18 John H. Nemechek 20
19 Austin Hill 21
20 Connor Mosack 24
21 Brett Moffitt 25
22 Kaz Grala 26
23 Jeb Burton 27
24 Kyle Sieg 28
25 Parker Retzlaff 31
26 Alex Guenette 35
27 Joe Graf Jr 38
28 Ryan Sieg 39
29 Ryan Ellis 43
30 Rajah Caruth 44
31 Leland Honeyman 45
32 Parker Kligerman 48
33 Preston Pardus 50
34 Jeremy Clements 51
35 Conor Daly 53
36 Sage Karam 66
37 Devin Jones 74
38 Anthony Alfredo 78
39 Andy Lally 87
40 Alex Labbe 91
41 Josh Williams 92
42 Riley Herbst 98

More From DraftKings Network