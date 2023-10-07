 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for the Bank of America ROVAL 400

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 09, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina. Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is wrapping up the second round of its 2023 playoffs this weekend with the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. The race is Sunday, but the day prior timed qualifying will settle the starting lineup for the race.

Qualifying gets started at 1 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network and via NBC Sports Live. If you’re unable to watch, we’ll be providing live updates through the two-round process.

The qualifying process will feature timed racing rather than the single-car, one-lap format. The field is divided into two groups and each group gets 15 minutes to run their fastest lap. The five fastest in each group advance and those ten compete for pole position and the rest of the top ten in the final round.

Chase Elliott heads into qualifying as the favorite to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +550 and is followed by Tyler Reddick (+650), William Byron (+700), Kyle Larson (+800), and Michael McDowell (+900). Byron and Ryan Blaney have already secured advancement to the round of 8 in the playoffs.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 Bank of America ROVAL 400 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Andy Lally 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Zane Smith 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Mike Rockenfeller 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Todd Gilliland 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Austin Hill 62
35 Ty Dillon 77
36 Josh Bilicki 78
37 Daniel Suarez 99

