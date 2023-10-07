The NASCAR Cup Series is wrapping up the second round of its 2023 playoffs this weekend with the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. The race is Sunday, but the day prior timed qualifying will settle the starting lineup for the race.

Qualifying gets started at 1 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network and via NBC Sports Live. If you’re unable to watch, we’ll be providing live updates through the two-round process.

The qualifying process will feature timed racing rather than the single-car, one-lap format. The field is divided into two groups and each group gets 15 minutes to run their fastest lap. The five fastest in each group advance and those ten compete for pole position and the rest of the top ten in the final round.

Chase Elliott heads into qualifying as the favorite to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +550 and is followed by Tyler Reddick (+650), William Byron (+700), Kyle Larson (+800), and Michael McDowell (+900). Byron and Ryan Blaney have already secured advancement to the round of 8 in the playoffs.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.