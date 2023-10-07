NASCAR qualifying: How to watch the starting lineup get set for the Bank of America ROVAL 400

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying gets underway Saturday afternoon for the final race of the second round of the 2023 playoffs. The field will cut to eight drivers after Sunday’s race, but ahead of that, the field will set the starting lineup in timed qualifying.
The qualifying period starts at 1 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network. If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying, you can live stream it at NBC Sports Live or using the NBC Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to it. If you don’t have a cable login, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.
The field will be split in two for the first of two rounds of qualifying. Each group gets 15 minutes to run their fastest lap and the five fastest drivers in each group advance the final round. Those ten compete in a ten-minute period for pole position and the rest of the top ten in the starting lineup.
Ahead of qualifying, Chase Elliott is +550 to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s followed by Tyler Reddick (+650), William Byron (+700), Kyle Larson (+800), and Michael McDowell (+900).
How to watch qualifying for the Bank of America ROVAL 400
Date: Saturday, October 7
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network
Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App
2023 Bank of America ROVAL 400 entry list
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Ross Chastain
|1
|2
|Austin Cindric
|2
|3
|Austin Dillon
|3
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|5
|Kyle Larson
|5
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|8
|Kyle Busch
|8
|9
|Chase Elliott
|9
|10
|Aric Almirola
|10
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|13
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|14
|Andy Lally
|15
|15
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|16
|Chris Buescher
|17
|17
|Martin Truex Jr
|19
|18
|Christopher Bell
|20
|19
|Harrison Burton
|21
|20
|Joey Logano
|22
|21
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|22
|William Byron
|24
|23
|Justin Haley
|31
|24
|Michael McDowell
|34
|25
|Zane Smith
|38
|26
|Ryan Preece
|41
|27
|Mike Rockenfeller
|42
|28
|Erik Jones
|43
|29
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|30
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|47
|31
|Alex Bowman
|48
|32
|Todd Gilliland
|51
|33
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|34
|Austin Hill
|62
|35
|Ty Dillon
|77
|36
|Josh Bilicki
|78
|37
|Daniel Suarez
|99