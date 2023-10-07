 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying: How to watch the starting lineup get set for the Bank of America ROVAL 400

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

By David Fucillo
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 10, 2021 in Concord, North Carolina. Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying gets underway Saturday afternoon for the final race of the second round of the 2023 playoffs. The field will cut to eight drivers after Sunday’s race, but ahead of that, the field will set the starting lineup in timed qualifying.

The qualifying period starts at 1 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network. If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying, you can live stream it at NBC Sports Live or using the NBC Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to it. If you don’t have a cable login, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

The field will be split in two for the first of two rounds of qualifying. Each group gets 15 minutes to run their fastest lap and the five fastest drivers in each group advance the final round. Those ten compete in a ten-minute period for pole position and the rest of the top ten in the starting lineup.

Ahead of qualifying, Chase Elliott is +550 to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s followed by Tyler Reddick (+650), William Byron (+700), Kyle Larson (+800), and Michael McDowell (+900).

How to watch qualifying for the Bank of America ROVAL 400

Date: Saturday, October 7
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network
Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

2023 Bank of America ROVAL 400 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Andy Lally 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Zane Smith 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Mike Rockenfeller 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Todd Gilliland 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Austin Hill 62
35 Ty Dillon 77
36 Josh Bilicki 78
37 Daniel Suarez 99

Entry list

