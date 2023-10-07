NASCAR qualifying: How to watch the starting lineup get set for the Bank of America ROVAL 400

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying gets underway Saturday afternoon for the final race of the second round of the 2023 playoffs. The field will cut to eight drivers after Sunday’s race, but ahead of that, the field will set the starting lineup in timed qualifying.

The qualifying period starts at 1 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network. If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying, you can live stream it at NBC Sports Live or using the NBC Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to it. If you don’t have a cable login, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

The field will be split in two for the first of two rounds of qualifying. Each group gets 15 minutes to run their fastest lap and the five fastest drivers in each group advance the final round. Those ten compete in a ten-minute period for pole position and the rest of the top ten in the starting lineup.

Ahead of qualifying, Chase Elliott is +550 to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s followed by Tyler Reddick (+650), William Byron (+700), Kyle Larson (+800), and Michael McDowell (+900).

How to watch qualifying for the Bank of America ROVAL 400

Date: Saturday, October 7

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

2023 Bank of America ROVAL 400 entry list Pos. Driver Car # Pos. Driver Car # 1 Ross Chastain 1 2 Austin Cindric 2 3 Austin Dillon 3 4 Kevin Harvick 4 5 Kyle Larson 5 6 Brad Keselowski 6 7 Corey LaJoie 7 8 Kyle Busch 8 9 Chase Elliott 9 10 Aric Almirola 10 11 Denny Hamlin 11 12 Ryan Blaney 12 13 Chase Briscoe 14 14 Andy Lally 15 15 A.J. Allmendinger 16 16 Chris Buescher 17 17 Martin Truex Jr 19 18 Christopher Bell 20 19 Harrison Burton 21 20 Joey Logano 22 21 Bubba Wallace 23 22 William Byron 24 23 Justin Haley 31 24 Michael McDowell 34 25 Zane Smith 38 26 Ryan Preece 41 27 Mike Rockenfeller 42 28 Erik Jones 43 29 Tyler Reddick 45 30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47 31 Alex Bowman 48 32 Todd Gilliland 51 33 Ty Gibbs 54 34 Austin Hill 62 35 Ty Dillon 77 36 Josh Bilicki 78 37 Daniel Suarez 99

