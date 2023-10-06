Report: Broncos trade DE Randy Gregory to 49ers for 2024 sixth-round pick

The Denver Broncos have traded defensive end Randy Gregory to the San Francisco 49ers, per NFL Insider Tom Pelissero. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Gregory is being sent with a 2024 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2024 sixth-rounder from the Niners.

The news comes just a few days after it was initially reported that the team would waive Gregory this week. Head coach Sean Payton confirmed the decision to part ways with the defensive end, stating that he felt like some of the younger guys were playing better. Gregory was pulled from the starting lineup and benched in favor of Nik Bonitto for last Sunday’s loss against the Chicago Bears.

Gregory signed a five-year, $70 million contract with the Broncos in 2022 and he was never able to truly become the replacement for Von Miller. A knee injury limited him to just six games in 2022 and he recorded nine tackles and a sack through four games this year before being traded to San Fran.