Report: Ducks F Leo Carlsson helped off ice at practice

Anaheim Ducks rookie forward Leo Carlsson had to be helped off the ice at practice on Friday and couldn’t put pressure on his right skate, per Derek Lee of the Sporting Tribune. Carlsson, 18, was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft out of Sweden. He was expected to be on the Opening Night roster. The Ducks begin the 2023-24 regular season on Saturday, October 14 vs. the Vegas Golden Knights on the road.

For now, we don’t know the extent of the injury. We won’t speculate but having to be helped off the ice and not putting pressure on the lower body is never a good sign. The Ducks have a lot invested in Carlsson, who was drafted to many viewers’ surprise ahead of Michigan C Adam Fantilli, who went with the third pick to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Carlsson was going to start the season centering the third line.

If you’re drafting in a fantasy hockey dynasty league, keep a close eye on updates on Carlsson. Even if he’s injured, he’ll still hold long-term value. Most 18-year-olds don’t start their careers in the NHL anyway. So if Carlsson misses time, it’s not the end of the world, he’s young. In re-draft and keeper formats, Carlsson isn’t really a viable option if he’s going to be hurt. You could stash him on injured reserve, which isn’t a bad move with a last pick.