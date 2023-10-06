Justine Triet’s ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ is maybe no killer and intelligently composed thriller

This review is published as part of DraftKings Network’s 2023 New York Film Festival coverage.

Justine Triet’s marital strife-riddled courtroom drama, Anatomy of a Fall, could have taken the easier route of picking a clear-cut winner and a loser. Instead, the film doesn’t purely decide who took charge in paving its road of bad intentions and possible murder. As much as it’s a who dun it mystery, it’s a portrait of a relationship long gone sour and how it affected everybody within the immediate gravitational pull. We often believe we fully know who our loved ones are and what lines they will or won’t cross. Love will have you overlook things and also make it difficult when that picture gets cloudy and more distant.

The opening of Fall seems innocent enough, but there are hints of cracks in this particular household. In the living room of a beautiful rural home in the woods, Sandra (Sandra Hüller) is being interviewed by a graduate student named Zoé (Camille Rutherford) about her accomplishments as an author. Sandra has some side banter with her because many people don’t visit the house often. As this interview goes on, an instrumental version of 50 Cent’s “P.I.M.P.” blasts from the attic. Sandra’s husband, Samuel (Samuel Theis), is doing a project and draws his inspiration from hip-hop classics. With the start-and-stop nature of the music, it’s more apparent Samuel is doing this as a means of annoyance rather than getting into the zone.

From there, things get murky, and that’s Triet’s exact intention as we go forth in this story. Many of the audience’s inferences and biases are taken to task in how Triet and co-writer Arthur Harari chose how the ultimate calamity happens. Sandra and Samuel’s son Daniel (played by a very talented Milo Machado Graner) takes his dog Snoop for a walk. Upon his return, we discover his father is dead and sprawled out on the snowy ground below. Samuel also has a deep cranial wound, and immediately, the gears start to turn.

Did Samuel slip and fall on accident through the window? Was there a confrontation between him and Sandra, leading to her attacking him? The slither of disdain during her interview might lead you to believe the latter. However, Anatomy of a Fall’s mode of uncovering this mystery cautious you not to draw a conclusion immediately. The film’s job is not to provide all the answers for you. It presents all the facts and shows the audience there is more to an incident than the immediate conclusion.

Things are uncovered through court deliberations, conversations, and distorted recollections of events. Things between Sandra and Samuel haven’t been great for an extended period. An incident that happened when Daniel was younger has left him somewhat visually impaired, and there’s a hardened amount of resentment when it comes to that. Samuel, an author in his own right, claims he has no time to find his way back to his craft. There’s a dispute about an idea Sandra repurposed and became successful for. Pair instances of infidelity and Sandra’s apprehension about moving to Samuel’s home country of France, and that’s just scratching the surface of how this union has broken apart.

It all works because Anatomy of a Fall also gives this information as the courtroom and secondary characters learn about it. To make the waters even murkier, Sandra employs a lawyer named Vincent (Swann Arlaud), with whom she’s had a romantic liaison. Their history has him approach things from different perspectives. Feelings are still present – however, many of the facts don’t add up to what Sandra proclaims. She professes her innocence without pushback or inference from Vincent. Is that a guilty conscience or knowing the chips are stacked against her?

The preciseness Vincent asks of Sandra is not necessarily reciprocated. That could be due to the traumatic nature of losing her husband and explaining this to her son. Or it could be something else. There are plenty of things for us to sift through, but Fall’s beauty comes into the conversation after; inside the courtroom, an incredibly pretentious and furious prosecutor (played by Antoine Reinartz) tries to hit Sandra at all angles. Much of it comes from a matriarchial viewpoint. Hüller’s measured performance hits right against that fury. Is it Sandra’s issue that she became more successful than her late husband? Not really. Given things that happened outside their marriage, could she have been more sympathetic? Maybe.

But all of that alone doesn’t implicitly make her guilty of anything. Anatomy of a Fall’s secret weapon is Machado-Graner’s emotional portrayal of Daniel. There are things during the trial he’s learning about for the first time. A fight between his parents is recorded with him sitting there. Daniel also has to witness the many disparaging things the prosecutor says about his mother. This has a heightened sense of urgency because Daniel cannot see things clearly; thus, the added weight of his other senses, whether trusting what Sandra says or recounting the events on that faithful day, is unbearable.

Things are never what they seem at first glance, but more layered than we initially intend to believe. All the players in Anatomy of a Fall have a story to tell and write them in ways that highlight the complexities of human nature.