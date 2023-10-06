How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream for October 6 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode airing live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO.

Tonight is the go-home show to the Fastlane pay-per-view, taking place tomorrow night in Indianapolis. A few matches and a few interesting appearances are in store for tonight’s show as the company wraps up the build to the premium live event.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, September 22

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Enerprise Center, St. Louis, MO

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live

What to watch for on Friday Night Smackdown

Finn Balor and Damian Priest of the Judgement Day will defend the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at Fastlane and both teams will appear on tonight’s episode of Smackdown. These two parties have been warring with each other on Monday Night Raw for several weeks now and their title match was just made official this week. This is notable as it will be Jey’s first appearance on Smackdown since departing after SummerSlam, so we’ll see if he has any interactions with the Bloodline.

Speaking of which, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa will have a big-time tag match of their own at Fastlane when facing John Cena and L.A. Knight. Cena was originally supposed to team with AJ Styles before the Bloodline beat the “Phenomenal One” down and put him on the shelf. Needing a partner, the 16-time world champ appeared in the main event segment of last week’s show with the contract for the match. He would be attacked by Sikoa and Uso before Knight made the save. We should hear from both of these parties tonight just 24 hours before their big-time tag bout.

Fastlane will also feature a six-man tag team match as the LWO will battle the Street Profits and Bobby Lashley. Lashley was heavily disappointed in the Profits losing to Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar in tag team action two weeks ago and challenged them to step it up or their partnership would be over. So following Mysterio’s US title victory over Escobar last week, the Profits beat both men down to the approval of the “All Mighty.” Tonight, Mysterio will go one-on-one with Lashley ahead of Fastlane.

Also on the show, Asuka and Charlotte Flair will team to face Damage CTRL ahead of the triple-threat match for Iyo Sky’s WWE Women’s Championship at Fastlane. We’ll also get Austin Theory taking on Dragon Lee.