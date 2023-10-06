Could a CM Punk return to WWE be imminent?

As the WWE inches closer to Survivor Series in the Chicago area next month, we may officially be on #CMPunkWatch.

The WWE and CM Punk have been in talks over a possible return, per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. No deal between the two sides have been completed, but the former WWE Champion reportedly has every intention to return to the company he left in 2014. If a deal is reached, it is expected that he’d make his return at Survivor Series near his hometown of Chicago.

These reports and rumors comes just over a month after he was fired by All Elite Wrestling for his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at their All In pay-per-view in August. Punk made his grand return to professional wrestling by signing with AEW in 2021, bringing tons of hype and fanfare with him. While he did become a two-time AEW World Champion, his run in the upstart company was mired by injuries and backstage controversies, most notably the brawl between himself and the Elite following their All Out ppv in 2022. When Punk’s contract was terminated by AEW president Tony Khan last month, it was initially unclear if he would have some type of no-compete clause that would prevent an immediate jump to the WWE. However, these reports suggest that there isn’t a no-compete clause and he would have a clear runway to return.

It has been nearly a full decade since Punk appeared in a WWE ring, last wrestling at the 2014 Royal Rumble in January of that year. It was immediately after that event where he famously walked out of the company, later citing health issues and increasing frustrations over the creative direction of his character as the reasons why he left. On the now famous podcast he did with former best friend Colt Cabana in November of 2014, he said that the company officially delivered his termination papers on his wedding day that summer, creating years of bad blood between himself and the WWE. His relationship with the company would somewhat be mended in November of 2019, when he became a contributor for the short-lived WWE Backstage series on FS1.

If Punk does in fact return to the WWE, there a host of matches and programs that he can be thrown right into. Right at the top is Roman Reigns, who has bluntly said in interviews that he does not like CM Punk. Holding similar sentiments as Reigns is Seth Rollins, but fans in recent weeks have picked up on the WWE possibly teasing an eventual Rollins vs. Punk feud when he arrives. There’s also Cody Rhodes, who departed AEW shortly after Punk’s arrival to that company.

Whatever happens, all eyes will be on Allstate Arena for Survivor Series in November.