What to do with Lions fantasy football players if Amon-Ra St. Brown is out in Week 5 vs. Panthers

The Detroit Lions have a strong lead in the NFC North after beating the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 to start their season 3-1. But, there is a real chance they’ll be without their No. 1 wide receiver in Week 5 when they host the Panthers at Ford Field. Amon-Ra St. Brown is dealing with an abdominal injury that has kept him out of practice all week while he works on the side with trainers.

The Panthers are a good matchup for opposing running backs and a so-so matchup for opposing pass catchers this season. They rank 11th in DVOA against the pass and dead last in DVOA against the run.

Josh Reynolds, WR

Reynolds has been limited in his first two practices with a groin injury, but if he can get a full practice in on Friday and have his name removed from the injury report, he becomes a strong play if St. Brown can’t go. He had a two touchdown game in Week 2 and has been efficient with his limited targets. Give him 7-10 targets and he should come out of the game with respectable numbers.

Sam LaPorta, TE

LaPorta’s numbers aren’t earth shattering, but for a rookie tight end they kind of are. His 22 receptions for242 yards and one touchdown put him as third in tight end PPR fantasy points this season and if St. Brown is out for this game, he should get a boost in work and make him an elite TE play.

David Montgomery, RB

Montgomery has a great matchup here, as the Panthers have given up two rushing touchdowns each to Tyler Allgeier, Tony Jones Jr. and Kenneth Walker, while allowing a receiving touchdown to Bijan Robinson. The fact that they are worse than Denver in DVOA against the run tells you all you need to know.

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB

If St. Brown misses, Gibbs could be called on to get more targets, but with the Lions favored by 10-points at home, the game-script should be in favor of Montgomery getting the bulk of the work once again. Gibbsstill be worth playing as a flex in PPR leagues, but his upside doesn’t look great this week.

Kalif Raymond, WR

Raymond has had two respectable games out of their four and would be in line for a higher floor if St. Brown were to miss. He isn’t a safe play in most fantasy leagues, but would make for a useful value play in DFS if St. Brown can’t play.

Jameson Williams, WR

This will be Williams’ first game back from suspension and there truly is no telling how he will be used. It would make sense to get him out there more if St. Brown is out, but we really can’t count on that, especially with Dan Campbell at the helm. He has the ability to play one snap and go for an 80 yard TD, so there is some hope for him in DFS, but I wouldn’t risk him in your draft and trade leagues just yet.