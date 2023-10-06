History of Twins vs. Astros: When was last postseason series?

The Minnesota Twins will face the Houston Astros in the AL Divisional round of the 2023 MLB postseason. This will only be the second postseason matchup between these franchises. Let’s take a look at the history of the matchup.

Twins vs. Astros playoff history

Last time teams played in postseason?

The only time that Minnesota faced Houston in the postseason was in the shortened 2020 season. They matched up in the AL Wild Card Series. The Astros won both games and picked up the quick sweep. The Twins were eliminated, and Houston made it all the way to the American League Championship Series before being eliminated by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Houston won Game 1, 4-1. Framber Valdez got the win after pitching five innings of relief for Zack Greinke. The Astros scored four runs of small ball from a George Springer RBI single, a Jose Altuve walk with the bases loaded, and Michael Brantley knocking a two-RBI single in the top of the ninth.

Cristian Javier picked up the win in Game 2, which Houston won 3-1. Kyle Tucker picked up two RBI on two singles, and Carlos Correa launched a solo home run. Jose Urquidy started the game, pitched 4.1 innings, and allowed one earned run on two hits but didn’t factor into the decision.

Who has had the edge overall?

Minnesota handled the Blue Jays at home, winning 2-0 and 3-1. The concern for the Twins is that they scored just five runs in two games. We know that the Astros lineup can score runs aplenty, as they scored at least five runs in seven of their last 12 games. Minnesota’s lineup will have a tough test ahead of them as they must take on Justin Verlander and Valdez as the expected starting pitchers in the first two games.

Houston definitely has the edge, especially with knowing how to manage pitchers in the postseason. With Minnesota’s victory over the Blue Jays in the Wild Card round, they achieved their first postseason series win in over 20 years.