Get your Sunday Pregame Power-Up every week on DraftKings Network

This time of year, Sunday mornings aren’t for the faint of heart. Before the clock strikes 1 p.m. ET, there are countless decisions to be made, news to monitor, and plays to consider. Not to mention injuries, weather conditions, fantasy lineups, values, best bets, parlays, overs, unders, moneylines – is your head spinning yet?

Luckily, DraftKings Network has the all-in NFL fan covered. While other channels may offer a lighter touch and limited programming leading into a typical NFL Sunday slate, we’re locking and loading three marquee shows and FIVE hours of original programming to supercharge your betting and DFS prep work. Welcome to the Sunday Pregame Power-Up, only on DraftKings Network. Here’s the rundown of what to expect every Sunday morning:

The Sweat (8-10 a.m. ET): Hosted by Emerson Lotzia, Steve Buchanan and Julian Edlow, plus VSiN’s Josh Appelbaum, The Sweat delivers fast-paced, entertaining analysis, bringing fans inside the game with insights on daily fantasy sports matchups, money lines, and prop bets. With original episodes on both Saturday and Sunday mornings, Sunday’s show is laser-focused on that afternoon’s slate of NFL games, the perfect way to lead you into ...

The Lombardi Line (10-12 p.m. ET): Longtime NFL front office executive Michael Lombardi and VSiN hosts Stormy Buonantony and Femi Abebefe combine to offer decades of experience on the field, in locker rooms and analyzing data. From his insider view, Lombardi offers how to handicap games based on the way teams and organizations plan for every game. And if that wasn’t enough, the final hour of pre-lock brings you ...

Brent Musburger’s Countdown to Kickoff (12-1 p.m. ET): No one does an NFL Pregame Show like Brent Musburger. He returns to the space he once trailblazed over 40 years ago, as the guy with his finger on the pulse of the NFL and one who knows what a point spread means to a game.

And now that you know about the bounty of NFL intel that awaits as you start your Sundays, here’s a refresher on all the ways you can watch DraftKings Network and feast on the Sunday Pregame Power-Up:

Roku Channel: Free to watch from Roku devices or TVs (channel 254), and also easily accessible online at TheRokuChannel.com , iOS and as a free downloadable app on Android devices, Amazon Fire TVs, Samsung TVs, Google TVs and other Android TV OS devices.

Free to watch from Roku devices or TVs (channel 254), and also easily accessible online at , iOS and as a free downloadable app on Android devices, Amazon Fire TVs, Samsung TVs, Google TVs and other Android TV OS devices. Xumo Play: DraftKings Network is now available to watch on Xumo Play! Download the free app (no subscription required) for either iOS or Android, or watch on smart TVs and streaming devices such as Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV and Chromecast.

DraftKings Network is now available to watch on Xumo Play! Download the free app (no subscription required) for either iOS or Android, or watch on smart TVs and streaming devices such as Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV and Chromecast. Samsung TV Plus: Available to watch on Samsung Smart TVs, Galaxy devices, and online at https://www.samsungtvplus.com/ .

Available to watch on Samsung Smart TVs, Galaxy devices, and online at . DraftKingsNetwork.com: You’re already here! Simply click on Watch Now under the Shows button in the top navigation bar and enjoy.

As a reminder, you can always find our full schedule of programming here, and catch up on your favorite shows by reading recaps and checking out exclusive clips via our Shows hub page (oh, and don’t forget to follow DraftKings Network on X (Twitter) too).

