Jahmyr Gibbs questionable for Week 5 vs. Panthers

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is dealing with a hamstring injury and is officially listed as questionable for their Week 5 matchup against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The rookie running back was a late addition to the injury report on Friday and was listed as a limited participant in practice for that day.

Through the first four games of his young career, the first-round draft pick out of Alabama has taken 39 carries for 179 rushing yards. His status will be something to monitor all throughout Saturday and Sunday morning ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kick.

Fantasy football implications for Week 5

Gibbs being added to the injury report on Friday isn’t a good sign and his status will truly be up in the air for Sunday’s game. If he’s unable to go, that means more work for starter David Montgomery, who is currently the seventh-ranked fantasy running back in standard leagues. That could also potentially mean more work for third-string running back Craig Reynolds.