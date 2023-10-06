Saints QB Derek Carr listed as questionable ahead of Week 5 vs. Patriots

The New Orleans Saints will take on the New England Patriots in Week 5. Quarterback Derek Carr is still dealing with his shoulder injury sustained in Week 3. It didn’t sideline him last week, but he was still limited in practice this week. The Saints are listing him as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Pats. If Carr can’t suit up, backup quarterback Jameis Winston would likely take over under center.

Fantasy football implications for Week 5

Neither Carr nor Winston retain any fantasy value as quarterbacks, but they can still affect your lineup. Chris Olave, Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara should be rather quarterback-proof from anticipated workload and/or target share. Carr would need to be playing for me to trust adding Rashid Shaheed to my lineup. He would be a 14-team league or bigger flex play against the Pats. Tight end Juwan Johnson is out, but Foster Moreau and Jimmy Graham would be way too risky for a fantasy football lineup, but are intriguing in DFS.