Juwan Johnson ruled out for Week 5 vs. Patriots with calf injury

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson is dealing with a calf injury and has officially been declared out for Sunday’s Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots.

Johnson suffered the injury during the opening drive of last Sunday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was ruled out for the rest of the game. He did not practice on either Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday and he has now officially been sidelined for this upcoming matchup. So far this year, he has caught seven of 12 targets for 61 yards.

Fantasy football implications for Week 5

With Johnson sidelined, New Orleans will turn to backup tight ends Foster Moreau and Jimmy Graham to pick up the slack. Moreau’s only two catches of the season came during their victory over the Carolina Panthers for Monday Night Football in Week 2. Meanwhile, Graham’s sole catch was a touchdown pass against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3.