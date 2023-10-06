Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State picks, best bets for Week 6 matchup

The Kansas State Wildcats take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a Big 12 matchup in Week 6. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, October 6, and the game will air on ESPN.

Kansas State (3-1, 1-0 Big XII) had a bye in Week 5. In Week 4, they beat UCF 44-31 after falling to Missouri the week before. In the UCF matchup, Wildcats quarterback Will Howell passed for 255 yards and one interception. Running back DJ Giddens had an incredible day against the Knights as he led the team in rushing yards (207 over 30 carries) and in receiving yards (86 over eight receptions). He scored four times in the win. The Wildcats would likely be ranked right now if not for the last

Oklahoma State (2-2, 0-1 Big XII) also had a bye in Week 5 after falling to Iowa State in Week 4. In the 34-27 loss in Week 4, Cowboys quarterback Alan Bowman completed less than half of his pass attempts and threw for two touchdowns and two interceptions. Running back Ollie Gordon put up 121 yards on the ground. The Cowboys have seriously struggled this year — they lost to South Alabama 33-7 earlier this season in what needed to be a wake-up call for head coach Mike Gundy.

Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

Kansas State: 16 overall, 7 offense, 34 defense

Oklahoma State: 66 overall, 64 offense, 56 defense

Injury update

Kansas State

RB Treshaun Ward - Probable (undisclosed)

Oklahoma State

N/A

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

Kansas State: 3-1 ATS

Oklahoma State: 1-3 ATS

Total in 2023

Kansas State: Over 3-1

Oklahoma State: Over 1-3

Team Pace (through Week 4)

Kansas State: 2.34 plays per minute of offense

Oklahoma State: 2.5 plays per minute of offense

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Kansas State -11.5

Total: 53.5

Moneyline: Kansas State -455, Oklahoma State +340

Weather

46 degrees, clear, 7 MPH winds N with 22 MPH wind gusts

Our Best Bet for Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State

Kansas State -11.5

Oklahoma State’s defense has been near-nonexistent, and their offense hasn’t looked great, either. The Cowboys have struggled with turnovers this season. I think the Wildcats win by at least two touchdowns here — they have a real weapon in RB DJ Giddens, and the Cowboys are not going to be able to stop this offense from marching down the field.