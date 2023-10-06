College football, Week 6 injury report: Cam Rising, Ladd McConkey players to monitor

As Week 6 of the college football season approaches, we take a look at some of the most prominent injuries affecting top teams this week. Take a look at who is out for the season and who may be returning soon.

Cade McNamara, QB, Iowa

McNamara is out for the season after tearing his ACL in Week 5 against Michigan State. He left the field and returned on crutches. The Michigan transfer’s injury is bad news for offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, who is on a minimum points contract this year. Deacon Hill is McNamara’s backup. The Hawkeyes play Purdue this week.

Jayden de Laura, QB, Arizona

De Laura missed Arizona’s game against Washington in Week 5 with an ankle injury. Backup Noah Fifita filled in, and the Wildcats lost a hard-fought game against the top 10-ranked Huskies. Arizona heads to USC this week, and if De Laura is healthy in practice, he should be able to take the field on Saturday. De Laura injured his ankle in Week 4 against Stanford.

Riley Leonard, QB, Duke

Leonard was injured on Duke’s final play in their loss to Notre Dame in Week 5. He was tackled and fumbled the ball, and his leg was caught up underneath a defender in the final moments of the game. The injury is reportedly a high ankle sprain that will keep Leonard out for several weeks. He passed for 134 yards and rushed for another 88 in the loss. Duke has a bye this week before facing NC State.

Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

McConkey, who was out for the first four weeks of the season as he worked through a back injury, returned for Georgia’s close win over Auburn. The veteran wide receiver finished the day with four receptions for 38 yards. McConkey should return to the field as Georgia hosts No. 20 Kentucky this week.

Cam Rising, QB, Utah

Rising remained out through Week 5 as he continues to rehab from an ACL injury that he sustained in the Rose Bowl at the end of the 2022 season. The Utes suffered their first loss of the season against Oregon State in Week 5. Backups Nate Johnson and Bryson Barnes have filled in for the Utes in his absence. It is unclear when he plans to return.

Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

Hunter wanted to be back for the Buffaloes’ game against USC in Week 5, but the combination wide receiver-cornerback was on the sidelines in Colorado’s almost-comeback with internal injuries. Hunter will not be back for Colorado’s Week 6 game against Arizona State, per head coach Deion Sanders, but he could return for UCLA at the end of the month.

Bru McCoy, WR, Tennessee

McCoy suffered a gruesome leg injury in Tennessee’s Week 5 win over South Carolina. He had two receptions for 21 yards before the injury. He underwent ankle surgery earlier this week and is out for the season for the Volunteers.

Jalon Daniels, QB, Kansas

Daniels missed another game for the Kansas Jayhawks after re-aggravating a back injury ahead of their Week 5 matchup against Texas. He is listed as day-to-day ahead of Kansas’ Week 6 game against UCF. He also missed the season opener against Missouri State. Jason Bean filled in under center.

Jaden Rashada, QB, Arizona State

Rashada remains out for ASU with an undisclosed injury. He is expected to be out for several more weeks, and the Sun Devils could end up redshirting him this season. Backup Drew Pyne is also out with several injuries, so Trenton Bourguet is starting for the time being.