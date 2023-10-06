Nebraska vs. Illinois: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 6

The Nebraska Cornhuskers take on the Illinois Fighting Illini in a Big Ten matchup in Week 6. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday, October 6, and the game will air on FS1.

Nebraska (0-2, 2-3 B1G) fell to Michigan 45-7 in Week 5, breaking a two-game win streak that they had added up over Northern Illinois and Louisiana Tech. Quarterback Heinrich Haarberg passed for 199 yards and one interception in the loss, and Josh Fleeks saved the Huskers from what would have been their first home shutout since 1968 with a 74-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Illinois (0-2, 2-3 B1G) was beaten by Purdue, 44-19, in Week 5. The Illini struggled to defend the run in the loss. Quarterback Luke Altmyer passed for 202 yards and one touchdown, finding Isaiah Williams for 113 of those yards. The Illini have wins over Florida Atlantic and Toledo this season, but their Big Ten slate does not look promising.

Nebraska vs. Illinois

Date: Friday, October 6

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Illinois -3.5

Total: 42.5

Moneyline: Illinois -175, Nebraska +145