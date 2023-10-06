Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 6

The Kansas State Wildcats take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a Big 12 matchup in Week 6. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, October 6, and the game will air on ESPN.

Kansas State (3-1, 1-0 Big XII) had a bye in Week 5, and beat UCF in Week 4 by a score of 44-31. They fell to Missouri in a walk-off field goal the week before. In the UCF matchup, Wildcats quarterback Will Howell passed for 255 yards and one interception. The true star of the show was running back DJ Giddens, who led the team in rushing yards (207 over 30 carries) and in receiving yards (86 over eight receptions). He scored four times.

Oklahoma State (2-2, 0-1 Big XII) also had a bye in Week 5 after falling to Iowa State in Week 4. In the 34-27 loss, quarterback Alan Bowman completed less than half of his pass attempts and threw for two touchdowns and two interceptions. Running back Ollie Gordon grabbed 121 yards on the ground.

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State

Date: Friday, October 6

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Kansas State -11.5

Total: 53.5

Moneyline: Kansas State -455, Oklahoma State +350