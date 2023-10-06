NASCAR schedule for 2023 Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course races

NASCAR is headed to the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course this weekend with playoff advancement on the line. The Cup Series and Xfinity Series will each be running the final race in the round of 12 of their respective 2023 playoffs. They’ll cut down from here to the round of 8. The Truck Series is not racing this weekend and is off until October 21.

The Xfinity Series is running all of the events connected to the Drive for the Cure 250 on Saturday, October 7. Practice is scheduled for 10 a.m. and qualifying will run at 10:30 a.m. either event will air on TV, but will be available via live stream at NBC Sports Live. The race runs at 3 p.m. on NBC and Justin Allgaier is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +300 odds. Allgaier and John H. Nemechek won the last two races to guarantee advancement in the playoffs.

The Cup Series is racing the Bank of America ROVAL 400 on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET and will precede it with practice and qualifying on Saturday. Chase Elliott is the favorite to win this race for a third time with +600 odds. William Byron and Ryan Blaney have secured advancement to the round of 8 with wins the past two weeks.

All times below are ET.

Saturday, October 7

10:00 a.m. — Xfinity practice — No TV, NBC Sports Live

10:30 a.m. — Xfinity qualifying — No TV, NBC Sports Live

12:00 p.m. — Cup practice — NBC Sports Live, USA joins in progress at 12:30 p.m.

1:00 p.m. — Cup qualifying — USA Network, NBC Sports Live

3:00 p.m. — Drive for the Cure 250, Xfinity Series — NBC, NBC Sports Live

Sunday, October 8

2:00 p.m. — Bank of America ROVAL 400, Cup Series — NBC, NBC Sports Live