 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

By David Fucillo
General race action through Turn 3 during the inaugural Bank of America ROVAL 400 on September 30, 2018 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC. Photo by David John Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR heads to the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course Speedway this weekend for the Bank of America ROVAL 400. This Cup Series marks the final race of the round of 12 in the 2023 playoffs. The top eight drivers will advance to the next round to compete for a spot in the final four at the November 5th championship race at Phoenix Raceway.

Chase Elliot heads into the race as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has two wins in this race, claiming back-to-back victories in 2019 and 2020 and is +600 to claim a third checkered flag. William Byron follows at +650, Tyler Reddick is +700, Kyle Larson is +850, and Michael McDowell rounds out the top five at +900 heading into qualifying. Defending champ Christopher Bell is +1400.

Byron and Ryan Blaney have secured advancement to the round of 8 thanks to wins in the last two races. If another driver wins this race, they will claim a spot in the next round and the rest of the top eight will be determined by points. Tyler Reddick, Bubba Wallace, Ross Chastain, and Kyle Busch are currently on the outside looking in at advancement.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 Bank of America ROVAL 400.

2023 Bank of America ROVAL 400 odds

Driver Odds to win
Driver Odds to win
Chase Elliott +600
William Byron +650
Tyler Reddick +700
Kyle Larson +850
Michael McDowell +900
A.J. Allmendinger +1000
Martin Truex Jr. +1200
Kyle Busch +1400
Christopher Bell +1400
Denny Hamlin +1800
Daniel Suarez +1800
Ty Gibbs +2000
Ryan Blaney +2200
Chris Buescher +2200
Ross Chastain +2800
Kevin Harvick +2800
Joey Logano +2800
Austin Cindric +3000
Alex Bowman +3500
Chase Briscoe +4500
Brad Keselowski +6000
Erik Jones +6500
Justin Haley +8000
Bubba Wallace +9000
Zane Smith +10000
Ryan Preece +10000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000
Austin Dillon +10000
Todd Gilliland +25000
Mike Rockenfeller +25000
Corey Lajoie +25000
Austin Hill +25000
Aric Almirola +25000
Harrison Burton +50000
Ty Dillon +90000
Andy Lally +90000
Josh Bilicki +100000

More From DraftKings Network