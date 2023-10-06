NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

NASCAR heads to the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course Speedway this weekend for the Bank of America ROVAL 400. This Cup Series marks the final race of the round of 12 in the 2023 playoffs. The top eight drivers will advance to the next round to compete for a spot in the final four at the November 5th championship race at Phoenix Raceway.

Chase Elliot heads into the race as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has two wins in this race, claiming back-to-back victories in 2019 and 2020 and is +600 to claim a third checkered flag. William Byron follows at +650, Tyler Reddick is +700, Kyle Larson is +850, and Michael McDowell rounds out the top five at +900 heading into qualifying. Defending champ Christopher Bell is +1400.

Byron and Ryan Blaney have secured advancement to the round of 8 thanks to wins in the last two races. If another driver wins this race, they will claim a spot in the next round and the rest of the top eight will be determined by points. Tyler Reddick, Bubba Wallace, Ross Chastain, and Kyle Busch are currently on the outside looking in at advancement.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 Bank of America ROVAL 400.