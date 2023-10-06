 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live updates for F1 qualifying at the Qatar Grand Prix

Formula One racing is headed to the Losail Circuit for the Qatar Grand Prix. We’ll update qualifying until we’ve got the full racing grid is set.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the cars lined up on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar at Losail International Circuit on November 21, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula One racing has arrived in the desert this weekend for the Qatar Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at Losail Circuit, getting underway at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN. Qualifying runs on Friday and will air on ESPN2. If you’re not able to watch on TV or via live stream, we’ll be providing updates throughout qualifying.

This is an expanded weekend with qualifying running on Friday and a sprint race running on Saturday. The Saturday sprint race will be a standalone event, having no impact on Sunday’s race. Friday qualifying will determine the starting grid through three rounds of racing. Q1 runs 18 minutes, Q2 runs 15 minutes, and Q3 runs 12 minutes. The five slowest drivers drop out of qualifying after each of the first two rounds and then the final ten drivers compete for the pole in Q3.

Max Verstappen entered race week as a heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He was installed at -400 and those odds will improve if he claims his tenth pole of the season.

Here is the full entry list for the Qatar Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.

2023 Qatar Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Lando Norris 4
4 Pierre Gasly 10
5 Sergio Perez 11
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 Charles Leclerc 16
8 Lance Stroll 18
9 Kevin Magnussen 20
10 Yuki Tsunoda 22
11 Alexander Albon 23
12 Zhou Guanyu 24
13 Nico Hulkenberg 27
14 Esteban Ocon 31
15 Liam Lawson 40
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

