Live updates for F1 qualifying at the Qatar Grand Prix

Formula One racing has arrived in the desert this weekend for the Qatar Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at Losail Circuit, getting underway at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN. Qualifying runs on Friday and will air on ESPN2. If you’re not able to watch on TV or via live stream, we’ll be providing updates throughout qualifying.

This is an expanded weekend with qualifying running on Friday and a sprint race running on Saturday. The Saturday sprint race will be a standalone event, having no impact on Sunday’s race. Friday qualifying will determine the starting grid through three rounds of racing. Q1 runs 18 minutes, Q2 runs 15 minutes, and Q3 runs 12 minutes. The five slowest drivers drop out of qualifying after each of the first two rounds and then the final ten drivers compete for the pole in Q3.

Max Verstappen entered race week as a heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He was installed at -400 and those odds will improve if he claims his tenth pole of the season.

Here is the full entry list for the Qatar Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.