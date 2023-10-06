How to watch F1 qualifying at the Qatar Grand Prix on Saturday via live stream

Formula One will head to Doha this weekend for the Qatar Grand Prix. The action starts with a practice session followed by qualifying on Friday. Then, the sprint shootout and sprint race will take place on Saturday. The main event, the 57-lap Qatar GP, is scheduled for Sunday, October 8 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

You will need a cable log-in to stream these events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Qatar Grand Prix weekend.

F1 qualifying consists of three stages. In the first stage, Q1, all 20 drivers compete over an 18-minute period. They can complete as many laps as desired in that timeframe, with only their best time being recorded. At the end of Q1, the five drivers with the slowest times are eliminated and are positioned at the rear of the race starting grid.

The second stage, Q2, continues in a similar fashion, where the five slowest from the remaining drivers are eliminated.

The final stage, Q3, spans 12 minutes, but no further eliminations are made. Once Q3 concludes, the driver with the fastest time secures the pole position for the race, and the rest of the starting grid positions are finalized based on the times in Q3.

According to the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, Max Verstappen (-250) is favored to be the fastest qualifier. Lando Norris (+700), Charles Leclerc (+900), and Oscar Piastri are next in line on the odds board.

Without much surprise, Verstappen is also favored to win the Qatar Grand Prix with odds of -400. The next-best odds to win belong to Lando Norris (+1000) and then Sergio Perez (+1200).

How to watch qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix

Date: Friday, October 5

Time: Noon ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN