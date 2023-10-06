F1 practice live stream: How to watch Qatar Grand Prix practice online on Friday

The Qatar Grand Prix is on tap this weekend with the race itself scheduled for Sunday, October 8. Prior to that, there will be one practice session along with qualifying on Friday. Then, the sprint shootout and the sprint race will happen on Saturday.

Because the sprint events will take place on Saturday, there is only one practice session scheduled for the weekend — instead of the usual three. That will take place on Friday, and it will be followed by the qualifying session to set Sunday’s grid.

All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -400, followed by Lando Norris at +1000. Sergio Perez is the next closest at +1200.

In terms of qualifying, Verstappen is favored to take pole position at -250 odds. Norris is next in line at +700, followed by Charles Leclerc at +900.

How to watch practice for the Qatar Grand Prix

Practice: Friday, October 6 at 9:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN