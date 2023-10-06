Breaking down the weather forecast for the Qatar Grand Prix

The F1 schedule rolls on with the Qatar Grand Prix from Doha, Qatar this weekend. While the Qatar GP is scheduled for Sunday, October 8, practice and qualifying will kick things off on Friday with the sprint shootout and race happening on Saturday.

While there’s no expectation for rain in Qatar, it’s going to be hot all weekend. Temperatures will likely reach more than 100 degrees with the heat index running even higher across the events spanning three days.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Qatar Grand Prix this weekend in Doha, Qatar with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, October 6

High 104°, Low 88°: Sunny and hot with a 0% chance of rain.

9:30 a.m. ET: Practice 1

noon p.m. ET: Qualifying

Saturday, October 7

High 103°, Low 85°: Sunny, hot, and 12 mph winds throughout the day. No precipitation is expected.

9 a.m. ET: Sprint Shootout

TIME p.m. ET: Sprint Race

Sunday, October 8

High 104°, Low 86°: Sunny and hot. No rain is expected. Heat index around 111°.

1 p.m. ET: Qatar Grand Prix (57 laps, 191.9 miles)