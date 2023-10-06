F1 schedule: Qatar Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, TV schedule

There are six races remaining on the 2023 F1 schedule, and next up is the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday, October 8. The weekend also encompasses a practice session, qualifying, a sprint shootout, and the sprint race prior to the main event on Sunday.

The events start with practice at 9:30 a.m. ET on Friday, October 6 followed by qualifying at noon ET, which will set the starting grid for Sunday’s race.

Then, Saturday is completely devoted to the sprint race. The sprint shootout will start at 9 a.m. ET to determine the grid for the sprint race, which will take place at 1:30 p.m. ET on the same day.

Finally, we’ll get 57 laps of the 5.42 km (3.37 mi) Lusail International Circuit for the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday, October 8.

All events will be broadcast on various ESPN networks, and will be available for live stream at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Max Verstappen has been incredible this season, and he could clinch the drivers’ title if he gets sixth place or better at the Qatar GP. It’s not surprising that DraftKings Sportsbook has Verstappen favored to win this race at -400 odds. Lando Norris has the next best odds at +1000, followed by Sergio Perez at +1200, Oscar Piastri at +1800, and Lewis Hamilton at +2000 to round out the top five.

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

Qatar Grand Prix weekend schedule

Friday, October 6

9:30 a.m. ET — Practice 1 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

noon ET — Qualifying — ESPN2, WatchESPN

Saturday, October 7

9 a.m. ET — Sprint Shootout — ESPN2, WatchESPN

1:30 p.m. ET — Sprint Race — ESPNNews, ESPN+, WatchESPN

Sunday, October 8

1 p.m. ET — Qatar Grand Prix race — ESPN, WatchESPN