‘Loki’s season two premiere joins the hands of time and everyone’s skin goes unharmed

The best way to classify Loki’s second season premiere, “Ouroboros,” is a reacquaintance of characters and a recontextualization of the threat at hand. The Multiverse saga and the looming threat of Kang the Conqueror have encapsulated the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although we did see him earlier this year in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,’ I feel this episode did somewhat of a better job stating how much of a threat he is to everything.

Not only is the Time Variance Authority (TVA) in disarray knowing the truth about the institution, but there’s also a person running it who has many variants of himself hell-bent on destroying everything. Loki’s anxiety in trying to tell Mobius and B-15 about what he knows about meeting He Who Remains at the end of time and what Sylvie potentially did is enough to heighten the tension and set the main issue at hand. His time slipping makes for some cool storytelling devices going from the past, present, and future.

While “Ouroboros” throws a lot of new information and terms at you, it grounds itself on friendship and the realization of being a pawn within a construct. When General Dox (Kate Dickie) and Judge Gamble (Liz Carr) speak to Mobius and B-15, it’s all about trying to preserve the status quo. They defend the pruning and even put out the “solution” to do so for all branches. Gamble would later fall back, but as B-15 said, it’s hard to turn your back on the things you know.

There are no Time Keepers – in the Chuck E Cheese mechanical robot sense. It’s down to one man (and his many variants). That’s a lot to reckon with. General Dox states she’s going after Sylvie, but that’s way too many agents and artillery just for her. Could it be that they are going after a Kang variant? It’s not to say all of this episode has a gloom and doom vibe to it – Tom Hiddelson and Owen Wilson are as comedic as ever together.

It would have been a bummer if Loki was just stuck in the past with no way out. That’s why reuniting him and his timeline’s Mobius felt good. To see them joke around about how Loki’s time slipping looked was naturally funny. Another great inclusion to the Loki character pantheon was Ke Huy Quan’s Ouroboros, who works in the repairs and advancement department. Quan plays off the established dynamics well with the quirkiness of his character. Temporal Aura Extractors and Temporal Looms may seem daunting in the second half of the episode. Still, the friendship between Loki and Mobius helps to make the science parts digestible – especially when it comes to possibly losing your skin or a character floating forever in time.

Of course, Loki is happy to get back to his friends, but there’s also the matter of Sylvie. The brief interaction they had mirrored the final one in the first season. They will eventually find one another again, but Sylvie going to McDonalds gives her the normalcy she’s been craving for so long. At least somebody has a happy ending (for now). The recording in the past will make us believe Kang and Ravonna Renslayer have had some entanglement/partnership. Both characters are romantically involved in the comics – maybe the show will also go down this road.

If you needed a show to ease you back into what’s going wrong in the Multiverse in a tone that will make you care about it, “Ouroboros” knew how to do just that.