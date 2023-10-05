What to do with Colts RB Zack Moss in fantasy football if Jonathan Taylor is active for Week 5 vs. Titans

The Indianapolis Colts will take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 5. While this is an important AFC South divisional game, it also could mark the debut of star running back Jonathan Taylor this season. After a tumultuous offseason with the team’s front office and a lingering back injury, he landed on the reserve/PUP list and was sidelined for the season’s first four games.

Taylor’s 21-day window to be added back to the active roster was activated this week. He has resumed practicing and is on track to play on Sunday, barring any setbacks. If that were to happen, what does it mean for Zack Moss who had been serving as the team’s interim starting running back? Let’s look at the fantasy football value for Moss this week if Taylor is active or inactive.

Fantasy Football Value: Colts RB Zack Moss

Moss heads into this week as the overall RB16 in half-PPR scoring formats. He has played in three games and has 66 carries for 280 yards with a touchdown on the ground. Moss only has six receptions but adds 42 yards and another score through the air.

If Taylor is active, Moss will likely take a back seat and would be hoping for a split backfield at best. Tennessee is allowing the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Moss would be a tough start unless you’re in 14-team leagues or larger, and even then, he would be a risky flex play. If Taylor sits, you can start Moss in 10-team leagues or bigger.